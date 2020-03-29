Indore: Primary contacts of coronavirus positive identified

District health department has identified as many as 106 people who are the primary contacts of the 16positive patients. Similarly, department has also identified about 114 people as the secondary contact ofthe positive patients.

Moreover, the department has also sent about 26 people in quarantine at a hostel in Asarawad andseven of them to isolation at MRTB Hospital.

“We have identified the contacts of the positive patients and even distributed medicines to them. Most of them were directed to remain in home quarantine while some of them have been sent to quarantine.We will also keep 20 more people in isolation on Sunday,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr PraveenJadia said.

He added that the survey of 50 houses near the epicenter, residence of positive patients, have beendone and hydroxychloroquinine and Vitamin C have been given to them.