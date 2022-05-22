Indore Pride Festival; offers, discounts to rain on citizens

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Pride Day, scheduled on May 31, is going to be turned into a seven-day ‘Indore Pride Festival’, to be held from May 25 to May 31. An atmosphere of great enthusiasm and gaiety is being created during the festival. Different business and commercial organisations are going to make it even more enjoyable as they have promised to give bumper offers and discounts to citizens during the festival.

At a meeting held by MP Shankar Lalwani and collector Manish Singh on Saturday, business organisations decided to give bumper discounts to customers visiting their shops and showrooms during the festival days. All the organisations took a pledge to give full participation in the Indore Gaurav Utsav (Pride Festival).

MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, former MLA Gopikrishna Nema, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, additional collector Abhay Bedekar, social activist Anil Bhandari and other officials and representatives of various organisations were present at the meeting. A detailed discussion was held on organising the festival. The Siyaganj Traders’ Association said they would give discounts after consideration and 15% discount will be given by the Tiles and Electrical Items Traders’ Association. Similarly, other institutions also came forward with their discount plans.

A 24-hour classical music programme will be performed at Gandhi Hall. For this, any artiste can register him or herself. A programme to honour senior citizens will be organised at Gandhi Hall. There will also be an exhibition of old photographs. It was decided by the Hotel Association to organise a painting competition for children. Members of Mahila Laghu Udyog Bharati said an exhibition of the materials produced by them would be organised and women entrepreneurs would be honored.

Apart from this, representatives of Association of Industries said a conclave would be organised by them. There will be lectures on various subjects. A programme of tree plantation has been taken up by the Confectioneries Association. A special logo and punch line would also be prepared for the festival. On May 31, the last day of the festival, the city will be fully decorated with special lighting. Lamps will also be lit at homes. At least five lamps are requested to be lit at every home. Rangolis should also be made in front of every house.

30 percent discount on fuel

The Indore Petrol Dealers’ Association decided that, under the Indore Gaurav Utsav, they would provide discounts of up to 30 per cent. Association president Rajendra Vasu said they had decided they would provide discounts on oil pouches available at the petrol pumps in the entire city. ‘The discounts will only be on oil pouches and satchets. Petrol and diesel rates will be the same at that time,’ said Vasu.

