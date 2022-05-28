Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
President Ramnath Kovind is arriving on a transit visit to the city on Sunday.
As per the schedule after attending programmes in Ujjain, President Kovind will arrive at the Devi Abhilyabai Holkar Airport from Ujjain at 5.45 pm by helicopter. After a brief stay at the airport he will
depart to New Delhi at 5.55 pm by a special aircraft of India Air Force.
Governor Mangubhai Patel will come to the city with President Kovind from Ujjain. After bidding farewell to President Kovind at the airport, Governor Patel will come to Residency Kothi where he will spend the night. The next day, on Monday, Governor Patel will depart from the city airport at 8.35 am by helicopter and reach Khandwa at 9 am.
