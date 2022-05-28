President Ram Nath Kovind |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)





President Ramnath Kovind is arriving on a transit visit to the city on Sunday.



As per the schedule after attending programme​s in Ujjain, President​ Kovind will arrive at the Devi Abhilyabai Holkar Airport from Ujjain​ at 5.45 pm by helicopter. After ​a brief stay at ​the ​airport he will

depart to New Delhi at 5.55 pm by a special aircraft of India Air​ Force.



Governor Mangubhai Patel will come to the city with​ President Kovind from Ujjain. After ​bidding farewell ​to President Kovind​ at the airport, Governor Patel will come to Residency Kothi​ where he will spend the night. The next day​, ​on Monday​, Governor Patel will depart from the city airport at 8.35 am by​ ​helicopter and reach Khandwa at 9 am.