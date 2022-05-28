e-Paper Get App

Indore: ​​​​Pre​z​ ​Kovind ​​o​n transit visit ​to city today​​

Governor Mangubhai Patel will come to the city with​ President Kovind from Ujjain. After ​bidding farewell ​to President Kovind​ at the airport, Governor Patel will come to Residency Kothi​ where he will spend the night.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
President Ram Nath Kovind |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)


President Ramnath Kovind is arriving on a transit visit to the city on Sunday.

As per the schedule after attending programme​s in Ujjain, President​ Kovind will arrive at the Devi Abhilyabai Holkar Airport from Ujjain​ at 5.45 pm by helicopter. After ​a brief stay at ​the ​airport he will
depart to New Delhi at 5.55 pm by a special aircraft of India Air​ Force.

Governor Mangubhai Patel will come to the city with​ President Kovind from Ujjain. After ​bidding farewell ​to President Kovind​ at the airport, Governor Patel will come to Residency Kothi​ where he will spend the night. The next day​, ​on Monday​, Governor Patel will depart from the city airport at 8.35 am by​ ​helicopter and reach Khandwa at 9 am.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: ​​​​Pre​z​ ​Kovind ​​o​n transit visit ​to city today​​

RECENT STORIES

Four cases of B.A. 4 variant, three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra's...

Four cases of B.A. 4 variant, three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra's...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - B.A. 4 and 5 variants of Omicron cases detected in Pune

Mumbai: Latest Updates - B.A. 4 and 5 variants of Omicron cases detected in Pune

Uttar Pradesh: Tipplers delight as Yogi govt ask companies to cut prices of imported liquor

Uttar Pradesh: Tipplers delight as Yogi govt ask companies to cut prices of imported liquor

Rajasthan: Three women of same family, their kids found dead in well, family alleges dowry killing

Rajasthan: Three women of same family, their kids found dead in well, family alleges dowry killing

WT20 Challenge final: Deandra Dottin's 62 powers Supernovas to 165-7 gainst Velocity

WT20 Challenge final: Deandra Dottin's 62 powers Supernovas to 165-7 gainst Velocity