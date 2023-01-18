Indore: Pressed for marriage, youth tells girlfriend! Will Chop you into 35 pieces

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An event manager was allegedly raped by a person on the pretext of marriage in the Banganga area, the police said on Tuesday. The accused also threatened to chop her into 35 pieces if she forced him to marry. The police had earlier launched a manhunt for the accused and he was arrested in a late-night development.

It may be recalled that Aftab Amin Poonawalla killed his live-in partner, chopped her into 35 pieces and scattered the body parts across Delhi. Five months after committing the crime, he was arrested.

THE HORROR STORY

According to the Banganga police station staff, a case has been registered against one Shubham, a resident of Shivakanth Nagar area on the complaint of a 22-year-old girl under various sections of the IPC.

The girl stated in her complaint that she hails from Mumbai and was living in the city for a few months and worked as an event manager. She met the accused a few months ago.

According to the girl, the accused reached her rented house and had physical relations without her consent. The accused told her that he loved her and they would get married. After that the accused got physical with her several times on the pretext of marriage.

On January 5, the accused again reached her place and had an intimate moment with her. He then threatened to chop her into 35 pieces if she forced him to marry her. Petrified with the thought of being chopped, the girl did not reveal the matter to her family but reported the matter to the police.

Man raped girl, duped her of Rs 26000

In another incident, a 23-year-old youth had a physical relationship with a girl on the pretext of marriage in Chhatripura. He also took Rs 26,000 from her on the pretext of some treatment. According to the police, one Sourabh was booked under Sections 376, 376 (2) (N), 506 of the IPC on the complaint of a girl on Monday. The girl informed the police that she met the accused a few months ago. He had a physical relationship with her and later refused to marry her. The accused had taken money from her too and had promised to return the same soon. He, however, went back on his words. The police are searching for the accused.

