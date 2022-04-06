Indore: Press conference organised at city college on BAJA SAEINDIA event

A press conference was organised on Wednesday at a city college on BAJA SAEINDIA event, by the Society of Automotive Engineers.

The Physical round is ready to begin in full swing at NATRAX, Pithampur from April 6 to April 10.

81 BAJA teams from 24 states across India are taking part in BAJA SAEINDIA 2022 phase 3. Four teams from Madhya Pradesh including 2 teams from Indore engineering colleges are participating in the event.

This year, NATRAX is hosting the event physically with a Supernatural All - New Track facility , which will make it much more challenging for the teams to showcase their buggy's performance.

A remarkable unique feature of BAJA SAEINDIA is the adoption of a new theme every year, this year the BAJA SAEINDIA 2022 is on a theme " Strategies Revamped".

The event was started on April 5 with BAJA Aptitude Test ( BAT), where 650+ student participants from the 4th year of engineering college underwent the test. BAT is the preliminary qualifying round for the HR - Meet scheduled on April 11 and April 12 at Acropolis Institute of Technology , Indore.

Dr N. Karuppaiah, Additional Director & Centre Head, NATRAX said "We are glad that NATRAX has been hosting this popular event of SAEINDIA since its inception in 2007.

BAJA SAEINDIA provides an all-around experience to the students through practical learning of various aspects and also enables the students to develop passion, perseverance, proficiency and positivity which are the four pillars of success. I wish all the participating students at BAJA SAEINDIA 2022 the very best and a bright career " .

During the Press Conference, V Vikram Verma, CEO, Sona Comstar - Driveline said, "The youth of a country is its true strength. At BAJA SAEINDIA, we are afforded a glimpse at the best and brightest of the young minds in the automotive space, and the innovative solutions they have come up with in the spirit of competition. Sona Comstar is very pleased to be a part of this opportunity to provide encouragement to these bright young minds and help grow them into the leaders of tomorrow".

In the programme, Harshit Merchant, Dr KC Vora, Deepak Jain and Atul Bharat were present.

