Indore: President Presents ‘Bhoomi Samman’ Award To District

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu honoured the district with the ‘Bhoomi Samman’ in New Delhi on Tuesday. The award is given for the digitisation of land records.

In an elegant ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, collector Dr Ilayaraja T received the ‘Bhoomi Samman Award’ for outstanding performance in the field of land record digitisation from President Murmu. Superintendent of Land Records (SLR) Anil Mehta was also present on this occasion. The award is given under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme. The district was selected for this award for successful implementation of the programme run by the Real Estate Department of the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India.

It is noteworthy that owing to 100% digitisation of land records in the district, apart from the ease in departmental works, the general public is also getting a lot of convenience. Now people can get information about their land records from home. A few years ago the land plans of the Holkar era were scanned and laminated. Now the district administration is endeavouring to develop a file tracking system and a portal.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)