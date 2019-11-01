Indore: Preparations on for Indian Television Academy award

Indore: The Indian Television Academy Awards ceremony is being organised in the city’s Nehru stadium on November 10. This is the first time that this ceremony is being held in the state.

The event being organised in collaboration with the Government of Madhya Pradesh, is expected to attract over 400 television artists of the country.

The President of Indian Television Academy, Mumbai, Anuranjan met the divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi, collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav and commissioner municipal corporation Ashish Singh and apprised them of the event. She said that this prestigious programme will create recognition for Madhya Pradesh in the television world and will encourage shooting of soap operas and tourism in the state. She also informed that her entire team including noted comedian Kapil Sharma will be anchoring in the programme.

A huge stage is being built at Nehru Stadium, the venue of the event. The stage depicts the artifacts considered to be the identity of Madhya Pradesh, including the Stupas of Khajuraho and Sanchi.