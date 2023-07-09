Indore: Preparations In Full Swing For State-Level Ladli Behna Event 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are going on in full swing for the state-level mega conglomeration of Ladli Behnas, scheduled to be held in the city on Monday at Super Corridor. Over 1 lakh beneficiary women are likely to participate in the programme.

Police commissioner Makarand Deouskar, collector Ilayaraja T and IMC commissioner Harshika Singh along with a team of officers reviewed the preparations at the programme venue and the city airport on Saturday. CEO of Zilla Panchayat Vandana Sharma and other officers were present.

Reviewed The Route Of CM's Roadshow

The officers reviewed the route of the Chief Minister's roadshow by walking from the airport to the venue Super Corridor, Gandhi Nagar Square. During the roadshow, Ladli Behnas will greet the Chief Minister in traditional costumes. Along with this, 11,000 Ladli Behnas will demonstrate their strength by standing on the roadside with lathis in their hands. At the venue of the programme, the collector reviewed the various arrangements made for the meeting. A huge waterproof dome is being prepared for the programme in which CM will address and honour Ladli Behnas and also transfer the second instalment in the accounts of more than 1.25 cr beneficiary women across the state. Chief Minister will also administer an oath to the members of Ladli Behna Sena from the dais. Various colourful cultural programmes will be presented during the event.

