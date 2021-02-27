Indore: Preparations for vax of 60-plus from March 1 in full swing

INDORE: The health department has swung into action to prepare for vaccination of people above 60 years and those over 45 years with co-morbidities from March 1.The facility of on-site registration will be available so that the eligible beneficiaries can walk into the identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and get inoculated.

According to the health department, the beneficiaries will be able to self-register in advance by downloading the Co-WIN 2.0 portal and through other IT applications, such as Arogya Setu, which will list the government and private hospitals serving as Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) with the date and time of the available schedules. So, registration will be through Ayogya Setu, or CoWin 2.0. The beneficiary will also be able to choose the Covid-19 vaccination centre of his or her choice and book an appointment for immunisation. There are three routes — Advance Self-Registration, On-Site Registration and Facilitated Cohort Registration. Under the first route, beneficiaries will be able to self-register in advance by downloading the Co-WIN 2.0 app and through other IT applications, such as Arogya Setu and so forth. This will show the government and private hospitals serving as Covid-19 vaccination centres with the date and time of the available schedules. The beneficiary will be able to choose the Covid-19 vaccination centre of his or her choice and book an appointment for vaccination. The facility of on-site registration allows those who cannot self-register in advance to walk into an identified Covid-19 vaccination centre and get themselves registered on-site and then get vaccinated. The third route is Facilitated Cohort Registration, where the health department will take a proactive role and involve ASHA and Anganwadi workers to mobilise beneficiaries and take them to the vaccination centre for inoculation. The department is making massive efforts to mobilise such individuals who do not have access to mobile apps.

Under all the above three routes, all the beneficiaries would be captured on the Co-WIN 2.0 platform and would be issued digital QR code-based provisional (on receiving the first dose) and final (on receiving the second dose) certificates.