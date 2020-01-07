Indore: Pregnant woman harassed over scooter, in-laws booked

Indore: A 26-year-old pregnant woman complained about mental and physical harassment caused by her in-laws at Sanyogitaganj police station on Monday. She alleged that in-laws were demanding to bring back her scooter from her parents’ house. Police have registered FIR against her in-laws under Sections 498 A and 34 IPC.
According to police, Kajal Reshwal, 26, native of Ujjain, living in KV-1 staff quarter complained against her husband Mohit Reshwal and in-laws, Uma Reshwa and Jagdish Reshwal. Recently Kajal's father bought her a scooter to enable her to go to college for studies. Her husband and father-in-law wanted to use it for their work, police said.
Instead of giving it to them, Kajal returned the scooter to her parents. This angered her in-laws who then abused her physically and verbally. Police are investigating the case.
