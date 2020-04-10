Indore: Pregnant woman dies, family alleges negligence

Indore: Family members of a pregnant woman alleged medical negligence by MY Hospital and Karuna Nursing Home following her death on Friday.

They alleged that the woman was not examined properly when she was taken to the MY Hospital, while doctors of Karuna Nursing Home told them to arrange for Rs 25,000 before giving admission.

So, while the woman's husband was running from pillar to post to arrange for the money, the woman’s condition deteriorated and later she was declared dead by the doctors.

According to Suraj, husband of the deceased Deepa, they had initially reached the MY Hospital. The doctors made them wait for two hours and then gave them the name of a medicine and told them to come back after she started getting labour pain.

“We were told to give the tablet to my wife and to return only after she gets labour pain. So, we took her to Karuna Nursing Home where doctors told us to arrange for Rs 25000. We came back home to arrange for the money and when we returned, the doctor referred her to MY Hospital where she died,” Suraj said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said that they will investigate the matter and will take action if anyone in their staff is found guilty.

However, Dr Hemant Kansal of Karuna Nursing Home told media that the woman had high blood pressure and there were chances of seizures.

“We counselled the family members that she needs treatment immediately and should be admitted but they told us that they will get her treated at ESIC Hospital. They returned after one hour but her condition had deteriorated by then and she died,” he added.

Dr Kansal denied any negligence on his part.