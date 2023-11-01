 Indore: Pre-Karva Chauth Celebration Of Goyalnagar Sakhi Club
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Pre-Karva Chauth Celebration Of Goyalnagar Sakhi Club

Indore: Pre-Karva Chauth Celebration Of Goyalnagar Sakhi Club

At the end of the event all enjoyed Karva Chauth special dance on DJ.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A pre Karva Chauth celebration was organised by Goyalnagar Sakhi Club on the eve of Karva Chauth. The celebration was at the Cafe Me Club located at Nipania where all came dressed in traditional Rajputana costumes and celebrated Karva Chauth with great pomp and show with many entertaining and interesting activities. 

Sakhi Club convenor Renu Agrawal, Sakhi coordinators Rachna Tiwari, Anju Aggarwal, Anju Verma and Deepa Bansal entertained the women with special musical tambola. On this occasion, those with the best mehendi and flower ornaments were also rewarded. At the end of the event all enjoyed Karva Chauth special dance on DJ.

Read Also
Indore: Spiritual Programme Started At Central Jail For Mental Toughness Of Inmates
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Leopard Family Takes Refuge In IIT Indore

Indore: Leopard Family Takes Refuge In IIT Indore

Indore: Bakery Owner Caught With Rs 10L In His Car

Indore: Bakery Owner Caught With Rs 10L In His Car

Indore: FST And Bhanwarkuan Police Catch 2 Youths With Rs 18.50 Lakh

Indore: FST And Bhanwarkuan Police Catch 2 Youths With Rs 18.50 Lakh

Indore: Class IX Student Ends Life

Indore: Class IX Student Ends Life

Indore: Appeal To Vote Being Sent To The Blind In Braille

Indore: Appeal To Vote Being Sent To The Blind In Braille