Indore: Pre-Karva Chauth Celebration Of Goyalnagar Sakhi Club

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A pre Karva Chauth celebration was organised by Goyalnagar Sakhi Club on the eve of Karva Chauth. The celebration was at the Cafe Me Club located at Nipania where all came dressed in traditional Rajputana costumes and celebrated Karva Chauth with great pomp and show with many entertaining and interesting activities.

Sakhi Club convenor Renu Agrawal, Sakhi coordinators Rachna Tiwari, Anju Aggarwal, Anju Verma and Deepa Bansal entertained the women with special musical tambola. On this occasion, those with the best mehendi and flower ornaments were also rewarded. At the end of the event all enjoyed Karva Chauth special dance on DJ.

