 Indore: Prakashchand Tirkey appointed as president of St. Arnold Parish Catholic Sabha Unit
The Diocesan Catholic Sabha had received nomination papers from only two candidates Prakash Chand Tirkey and Vinay Prakash Benedict.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Diocesan Catholic Society of Indore has unanimously appointed Prakashchand Tirkey as the president, and Vinay Prakash Benedict as the vice President of St. Arnold Vijay Nagar Catholic Sabha Unit, for the next three years.

The elections for the Catholics Sabha Unit of St. Arnold's Church, Vijay Nagar were pending for a long time. Names were solicited from eligible candidates by the Diocesan Catholic Sabha. In this regard, the Diocesan Catholic Sabha had received nomination papers from only two candidates Prakash Chand Tirkey and Vinay Prakash Benedict.

In the General Body meeting on April 30 under the constitution of the Catholic Sabha, around 70 delegates from St. Norbert Parish, St. Francis Assisi Parish Redchurch, St. Arnold Parish,  St Joseph Parish, Sacred Heart Parish, and Holy Trinity Parish participated.

“The committee unanimously appointed Prakash Chand Tirkey as President and Vinay Prakash Benedict as Vice President for St. Arnold parish Catholic Sabha Unit, for the next three years with effect from May 1,” said BA Alvares of Indore Christian Media Forum.

