Indore: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana; Mittal gives detailed info on the lighthouse project

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A programme was organised at Rabindra Natya Grah in which additional commissioner Bhavya Mittal gave necessary information and presentation to all the employees of IMC regarding the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on Saturday.

On this occasion, additional commissioner Mittal, while giving detailed information about the lighthouse project being built at the Kanadia Extension Gulmarg premises to the employees of the corporation under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. She said they have a 1 BHK flat at the lowest rate of Rs 6 lakh at the Gulmarg campus.

Assistant engineer Abhinav Rai said a comprehensive plan had been prepared for the maintenance of houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. For the first two years, the entire site of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana would be operated and maintained by the municipal corporation.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 09:49 PM IST