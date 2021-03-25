Indore: Practising on pavement, Prakash Club wins silver in all-India hockey tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Players of Prakash Hockey Club bagged silver medal in the all-India hockey tournament held at Barwani recently. Even though the team could not win gold yet their performance can be matched with champions. Prakash Club secretary Devkinandan Silawat said that the players here have not even had a field for many years.

This forced players to practice on the sidewalk located in the Residency area. Players from poor sections came here, who are given free training and sports material. The players, playing on the pavement, defeated the strong teams of the state and the country, who have all the facilities.

Jaipur's team defeated the Prakash Club team 4–0 in the final of the tournament organized by Major Dhyanchand Dadda Hockey Club in the memory of Rajkumar Khandelwal and Dr. Sanjay Sadhe at the Shaheed Bhima Nayak Mahavidyalaya ground. However, earlier in the semi-finals, Prakash Club beat host Barwani 4–0.

The team had defeated Tahir Hockey Center 3–0 in league matches. Sarfaraz, Ramraj, Hrithik, Mayank and Nilesh Sankat performed well throughout the tournament. The best player of the tournament was selected Harshdeep Kapoor of Prakash Club while Akshat Yadav of the club was also selected as the best goalkeeper.

Harshadeep has also represented the Indian Junior Team. The success of the team led to the honors of coaches including former international player Meeranjan Negi, NIS coach Ashok Yadav, Sarwar Khan, Hanif Khan, led by the President of the club and the Cabinet Minister of MP, Tulsiram Silawat. The program was conducted by Prathamesh Raje Silawat.