​Indore: Prabhat pheris mark Guru Gobind Singh's Prakash Purab​

Indore:

Celebrating the Prakash Purab of Guru Go​b​i​n​d Singh, the 10th guru of Sikhism, for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, ​p​rabhat ​p​heris were taken out and received a grand welcome at Imli Sahib Gurudwara on Sunday morning.

‘Prabhat ​p​heri’, which literally means ‘early morning rounds’, is a tradition​ under which people get up early in the morning much before ​sunrise, and take rounds of ​their area ​chanting and singing ‘bhajans’ and playing ethnic musical instruments.

Prabhat ​p​heris were taken out from various ​g​urudwaras across the city at 4:30 am. They reached the oldest and most significant ​gurudwara with memories of Guru ‘Imli Sahib’ between 6 am and 7 am.

Here, community members awaited them with flowers to welcome prabhat pheris as blessings. Prasad in form of sweets was also distributed to welcome devotees.

Despite the cool morning air, Prabhat Pheris sang ‘bhajans’ and conducted ‘shabad kirtan’ with fervour.

Prior to Jan 2021, the last prabhat pheri was taken out on 27 December 2019.

Sikh community will celebrate birth anniversary, i.e. Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh on Jan 20. “The major celebrations for the same began on Sunday,” president of Shri Gurusingha Sabha Manjeet Singh Bhatia and general secretary Jasbir Singh Gandhi said.

They shared that the two-day Gurmat Samagam will be held on January 19 and 20.

On 19 and 20 January, morning and evening the samagam will be held at Khalsa College. Kirtanakar Bhai Gurpreet Singh Baba Bakala wale and Bhai Sarabjit Singh Ramdaspur, Gyani Nishan Singh Dhadi Varan, Gyani Tarsem Singh Khalsa will come to Indore from Punjab.

There will also be Amrit Sanchar from 10 pm on January 20.