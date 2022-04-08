Indore: ‘PPH risk can be reduced by 50% through regular check-ups during pregnancy’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) is one of the biggest issues among women but its risk can be reduced by 50 per cent if the patient goes through regular check-ups during pregnancy.

This was highlighted by the special guest at the annual conference of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Sri Lanka's Dr Rohana Haththotuwa.

The vice-president of the South Asia Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology also informed that while planning pregnancy, regular checkups can save patients from various complications like anaemia, diabetes, thyroid, and thalassaemia.

“Every woman should undergo haemoglobin checkup before pregnancy and in every trimester. They should get this test done four times during pregnancy. This can reduce the risk of PPH by 50 per cent. Pregnant women should have a minimum of 12 haemoglobin levels,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 78-year old senior gynaecologist Dr Sushma Chawla distributed ribbons of six different colours to the participants which represent different social causes.

Explaining the reason for different ribbons, she informed that the blue ribbon stands for vaccination during teenage that protects against cancer, the green ribbon stands for green environment, the pink ribbon stands for early detection of breast cancer, purple ribbon signifies awareness for health amongst teenagers, black ribbon stands for self-defence, red ribbon for AIDS awareness, white ribbon for women empowerment and awareness to stand against violence, and yellow ribbon stands for regular health check-up of senior citizens.

A cultural programme was also organised in which gynaecologists of various regions participated in a ramp show, bhangra, antakshari, group dance, and drama.

A WhatsApp chatbot 'Aanya' was also inaugurated during the event to answer medical queries. The creator of this chatbot Rajiv Sibbal informed participants that they have created 'Aanya' using artificial intelligence. This chatbot aims to be women's special friend that connects with them as a friend.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 12:45 AM IST