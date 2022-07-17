Indore: ‘Power@2047’ event in the city on July 30

For representational purpose |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya, Power@2047’ event, which is to be organised under under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, will be held on July 28 in Sanwer and July 30 in the city. Principal secretary (energy) Sanjay Dubey had directed collectors of all the 52 districts to select two locations for conducting of the programme between July 25 and July 30.

‘Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya, Power@2047’ will be organised in all the districts across the country showcasing the achievements in the power and renewable energy sectors and also the vision of India in these sectors for 2047.

These celebrations will be held in the last week of July, where short films/videos in regional languages will be showcased along with exhibition of posters.

The grand finale will be held on one day across 100 locations of the country and it has been proposed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi interact with the beneficiaries of various schemes, namely Saubhagya, DDUGJY and IPDS and so forth, at select locations.

“The programme will showcase achievements in the power sector, including the renewable energy sector, along with a vision of the nation in this sector by 2047 when the country completes 100 years of Independence. A series of activities, including cultural programmes, will be organised during the week to showcase the achievements made in the power sector in the past 75 years,” said Amit Tomar, managing director, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.