Indore: Power supply increases by 2 cr units due to irrigation

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A significant hike in power consumption has been reported due to the increase in irrigation post-Diwali this Rabi season, according to Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

In last four days, electricity was supplied as per the demand and it was recorded that 2 crore units of more power has been supplied per day than it was before the festival of lights.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the power demand increases during Rabi season. The demand has increased by more than 1000 MW in the last four-five days. In view of this, supply is also being made for 10 hours a day for irrigation and 24 hours for all other areas. He said that during the last 24 hours the maximum demand was 4900 MW, while the power supply during the last 24 hours was more than 8.5 crore units at the company level. The supply in Indore district was about 1.5 crore units.