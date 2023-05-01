Indore: Power supply hit in several places due to inclement weather

Representative Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Then power supply got affected on Sunday due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of the city.

The power distribution system of Rau area was affected when the Nagda-Indore 400 KV high tension power line fell on the 33 KV line on Mhow road.

The power supply from 132 South Zone and Pithampur-Rau line on Khandwa Road remained blocked during the thunder and hailstorm. Due to this, the power supply in the south and central areas of city remained disrupted for 1 to 2 hours.

The power transmission company fixed the system in 1- 2 hours. Local feeders developed faults at 3-4 places in other areas of the city as well, which were rectified and the power supply was normalized.

At the same time, the grids of about 10 places were kept closed for 10 to 20 minutes due to security reasons. The power distribution company has appealed to the people to maintain patience when the weather is adverse and remain at a sufficient distance from high- tension lines, transformers and poles.

