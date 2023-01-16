Indore: Power plays hide and seek due to kite flying

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People in the city had to face power outages on Makar Sankranti as flying kites and threads attached to them got entangled with power lines causing faults throughout the day.

The skies of Indore were filled with kites on Makar Sankranti. But when they touched electricity cables they caused faults which led to power outages multiple times across the city.

Every year, the city and other districts under Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company witness this situation.

This year too, the same problems occurred so West Discom had already alerted consumers in Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Jaora, Nagda, Mandsaur, Neemuch and other places to be prepared for power outages on January 14 and 15.

As per information, around 250 power faults took place due to kite flying whereas transit tripping took place around 150 times throughout the day.

As per information, around 1600 complaints of disruption in power supply from Indore city reached the West Disom office. The figure on general days remains around 800. The figure doubled due to kite flying activity on Makar Sankranti, West Discom said.

During kite flying, the kites get stuck in the electric wires, and due to the force of pulling the thread, the wire gets stretched and a fault occurs.

Similarly, when the thread or kite cuts free and gets stuck in the wire, the thread\kite straddles two live wires and when there is moisture in the air, it connects both wires and results in a fault.

Similarly, the bamboo sticks used in kites get stuck in the wires and due to the contact of dew drops or turmeric rain, both the wires develop contact, and a fault occurs.

