Indore: Power pilferage caught on smart meter, Rs 3 lakh fine slapped on 3 persons

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Power Distribution Company has caught electricity theft in some areas in the city, even where smart meters are installed.

Smart meters gave signs of theft in the night after which Discom team swung into action. Raids were conducted morning to check power and it was found at three places. Cases were registered and more than Rs 3 lakh has been recovered as fine from the accused.

On the instructions of the MD, Discom engineers conducted raids in Sadar Bazaar and Bakshi Bagh area under GPH zone. Raids were conducted at five places, out of which three consumers Gopal Singh Bakshi Bagh, Padma Singh Bakshi Bagh and Babu Khan Sadar Bazar were found stealing electricity.

A fine of around Re 3 lakh was slapped on them.