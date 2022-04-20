Indore: Power outage continues in RTO, so too trouble for the applicants

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even more than 24 hours after complaints were lodged with the discom, the issue of power outage at the Regional Transport Office could not be resolved till Tuesday evening. Due to the ongoing power outage for the past two days, hundreds of applicants for driving licences, registration and renewal had to face trouble getting their work done and they had to go back home disappointed.

As on Monday, hundreds of applicants waited for hours to get their work done, but in vain as there was no power at the office for the past two days. According to sources, a power outage had taken place on Sunday evening due to some technical fault in the distribution panel.

“The power outage occurred on Sunday evening but the power couldn’t be restored. Officials were also informed and the work for resolving the issue is going on, but taking more than the expected time,” sources said.

Meanwhile, a long queue of applicants registering their biometrics and photographs for getting licences could be seen, while the employees of Smartchip Company and other clerical staff left for their homes early due to the ongoing trouble. The department employees said that the power outage affected major work during the crucial time as the office was closed for the past four days due to holidays and, now, no work could be done due to the power outage.

‘The work to resolve the power outage issue is being done by the employees of the discom. They’ve put in the final power cable and power will be restored soon. We’ll try to clear the pending work as soon as power is restored’

— Archana Mishra, ARTO

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:32 AM IST