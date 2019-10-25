Indore: Power demand increases by 5 lakh units in 24 hours

Indore: Demand of electricity in the city increased by around 5 lakh units within 24 hours due to Dhanteras. Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company said that the total increase in demand of electricity in 15 districts under its jurisdiction shot up by 155 MW in a day.

“The maximum demand in area under our jurisdiction was 2984 MW on Thursday, which was rose to 3139 MW on Friday,” said West Discom managing director Vikas Narwal.

In one day, the electricity company has distributed an additional 40 lakh units of electricity when compared to the previous day.

Narwal said that additional staff would be developed in the night shift in view of Diwali, which will address the fuse calls.

In view of Diwali, the electricity company suspended all the power shutdowns and is meeting the electricity demand without any hassle.