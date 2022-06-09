Indore: Power demand 580 MW, highest, so far, in 2022

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city recorded the highest power demand in the past six months of 2022 on Wednesday. The maximum power demand of 580 MW was recorded in the city during the past 24 hours, said the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company. Electricity was supplied according to the demand, the company added.

During the 24 hours, 1.22 crore units of electricity have been supplied to the city. The maximum demand was 4,006 MW in Malwa and Nimar during this period, 8 crore units of electricity was supplied in the company area in the past 24 hours. This is an increase of 30 per cent over the power supply on the same day last year.