Indore: ​Power consumption increases by 11 lakh units in 10 days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

With the use of gadgets increasing to brave the rising temperatures, the consumption of electricity is growing in the city.

The power consumption has increased by 11 lakh units in last 10 days. The consumption has gone up to 1.1 crore units in a single day.

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director Amit Tomar said that Indore has the highest power demand in the urban areas of the state, which is currently 525 MW.

Tomar stated that the supply of power was 99 lakh units on March 29, which has now increased to 1.1 crore units.

In this way, the supply of 11 lakh units has increased daily in 10 days. Tomar said that the demand is growing continuously and it is very likely that it would reach 600 MW by the end of April.

The MD said that apart from Indore, the demand has grown by 20 to 30 MW in cities including Ujjain, Dewas and Ratlam.

Around 21 lakh units are being supplied daily in Ujjain city, while the supply to Ratlam city is 7.5 lakh units. 6.5 lakh units are being supplied to Dewas daily.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:35 AM IST