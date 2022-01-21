Indore: Power consumption in Malwa-Nimar reaches 5900 MW

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The power consumption in the Malwa-Nimar region has increased significantly, reports Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company. The maximum power demand increased by 500 MW in five days to reach 5900 MW on Friday.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the demand for power in Indore city has been registered at 425 MW.

“The maximum demand of power in Malwa-Nimar was recorded at 5900 MW on Friday,” he added.

Tomar said that the power supply is done without interruption in all 15 districts in Indore and Ujjain divisions.

He said that a total of 1.45 crore units of electricity have been supplied in Indore city and Indore rural area during the last 24 hours.

Similarly, about 1.25 crore units were supplied in Dhar district and 1.12 lakh units in Ujjain district in the last 24 hours.

Tomar said that everyday feedback related to supply is being taken by phone calls from all districts under the company area.

“The power company talks to 500 consumers daily on a random basis. The points that come up in the discussion are recorded. As per the feedback, the consumer satisfaction rate has now reached close to 99.85,” he added.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 06:33 PM IST