Indore:

Gone would be days when electricity bill​s​ ​were issued on the basis of assessment after March. Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company has said that by March power bills be issued only on the basis of actual readings.

The company has made extensive preparations for distribution of bill on actual reading instead of bill based on assessment as of now. So far, 20 zones of different districts including Indore have come under the “assessment-free” category.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that preparations were made for issuance of bill on actual readings in October as per the instructions of energy minister Prad​h​um​an​ Singh Tomar. Now, the initiative has started yielding promising results. Tomar said that Manoramganj, Tilak Nagar, Sanwer Road, Mhow city, Pithampur city of Indore city are included in this category.

Similarly, Kaharwadi Zone at Khandwa, Harsud, Lalbagh at Burhanpur, Bhikangaon, Sanawad, Barwah, Maheshwar, Barwani, Jhabua, Sonkutch, Shujalpur, Power House and Vinoba Nagar at Ratlam, Neemuch Town etc have come under the category of assessment free zone.

More than 99 per​ ​cent of the bills in these zones are being issued only for the actual readings.