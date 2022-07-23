Indore: Pothole claims life of elderly woman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman died in a road accident near Bapat Square late on Thursday. It is said that she fell from a scooter due to a pothole on the road.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Radhabai Thakur (71) a resident of Raghuwanshi Colony.

Son Surendra Singh said that her mother Radhabai had gone to meet her brother in the city. Her son-in-law Harshvardhan had gone to bring her back home. While returning home, Radhabai fell on the road following a jerk due to a pothole.

She received head injury and was rushed to the hospital where she died during treatment on Friday.

Surendra alleged that the accident happened due to a pothole on the road which is the negligence of the municipality.

The police said that the investigation is underway to know the exact situation under which the accident happened.

