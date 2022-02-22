Indore: Postcard paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar released

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Padma Bhushan Gokulotsavji Maharaj released a special cover on behalf of the post-office on Tuesday.

Chief postmaster-general Brijesh Kumar said that a postal stamp exhibition had been organised as a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. The exhibition will be on view from February 22 to March 5.

At this exhibition, postage stamps issued on Bharat Ratna recipients, including Lata, Pt Ravi Shankar, Pt Bhimsen Joshi, MS Subbalakshmi, Satyajit Ray, Bismillah Khan, Dadasaheb Phalke awardees, musicians, singers and actors were displayed.

An exhibition of postage stamps has also been put up. There was a display of various postage stamps, first day covers and special covers issued by the department of posts on 75 years of Indian cinema.

The exhibition will also launch a special cover on Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Rajinikanth’s Meghdoot postcard and covers of films filled with a national spirit, Gandhiji and Charlie Chaplin.

Tickets were displayed at the exhibition by SC Jain, Rajesh Shah and Suresh Bhagchandani and the Indore GPO.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:57 PM IST