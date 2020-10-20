Indore: Manish Singh, District Election Officer has informed that from Wednesday, Randomization of Voting Machine, VVPET will be done. He informed that the work of providing postal ballot to voters above 80 years of age, disabled and Covid patients will be started from Thursday and continue till October 29. For this, 60 teams have been formed.
Videography will also be done. Action will be taken against those who obstruct this work. Singh said that the voter slip will be distributed to voters between October 23 and October 28. Candidates have to follow the Model Code of Conduct and Election Rules. In relation to publishing promotional material like potters, pamphlets, banners, flaxes, etc., the name, address, number of copies, publisher, etc. will have to be given in the promotional material. Every candidate will have to maintain the day-to-day account in the prescribed format.
Expenditure accounts will be examined by the accounting team in the presence of a candidate or their agent on October 24 and 28 and November 1, in the presence of an expense auditor.
Singh was addressing here the meeting of Standing Committee of Election here at his office on Tuesday. He said that extensive preparations are being made for the by-election in Sanwer assembly constituency of the district. After withdrawal of nomination in Sanwer assembly constituency, 13 candidates are in the fray. More than 2.70 lakh voters will decide their fate. During the election campaign, the Model Code of Conduct and various election-related rules, directives etc. have to be ensured. Action will be taken if violation is found. Permission of the landlord will have to be taken to place promotional material on private houses or other properties.
The consent of the candidate is necessary to use the candidate or party or election symbol in the publicity material. The candidates will have to keep a day-to-day account in the register prescribed by the Commission.
In the meeting General Observer appointed by the Election Commission of India, Rupwant Singh, Expenditure Auditor Sheel Ashish and Police Observer Ajit Singh Yadav were specially present in the meeting. DIG Harinarayan Chari Mishra, Additional Collectors and
political party officials and candidates were also present in the meeting.
