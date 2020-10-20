Indore: Manish Singh, District Election Officer has informed that from​ Wednesday, Randomization of Voting Machine, VVPET will be done. He​ informed that the work of ​providing postal ballot to voters above​ 80 years of age, disabled and ​Covid patients ​will be started​ from Thursday ​and continue till October 29. For this, 60 teams have been formed.

Videography will also be done. Action will be taken against​ ​those who obstruct this work. Singh said that the voter slip will be​ ​distributed to voters between October 23 and October 28. Candidates​ ​have to follow the Model Code of Conduct and Election Rules. In​ relation to publishing promotional material like potters, pamphlets,​ banners, flaxes, etc., the name, address, number of copies, publisher,​ etc. will have ​to ​be given in the promotional material. Every candidate​ will have to maintain the day-to-day account in the prescribed format.

Expenditure accounts will be examined by the accounting team in the​ ​​presence of a candidate or their agent on October 24 and 28 and​ November 1, in the presence of an expense auditor.



Singh was addressing here the meeting of Standing Committee of​ Election here at his office on Tuesday. He said that extensive​ preparations are being made for the by-election in Sanwer assembly​ constituency of the district. After withdrawal of nomination in Sanwer​ assembly constituency, 13 candidates are in the fray. More than ​2.70 lakh voters will decide their fate. During the election​ campaign, the Model Code of Conduct and various election​-​related​ rules, directives etc. have to be ensured. Action will be taken if​ violation is found. Permission of the landlord will have to be taken​ to place promotional material on private houses or other properties.

The consent of the candidate is necessary to use the candidate or​ party or election symbol in the publicity material. The candidates​ will have to keep a day-to-day account in the register prescribed by​ the Commission.

In the meeting General ​O​bserver appointed by the Election​ ​Commission of India, Rupwant Singh, Expenditure Auditor Sheel Ashish​ and Police Observer Ajit Singh Yadav were specially present in the​ meeting. DIG Harinarayan Chari Mishra, Additional Collectors and

political party officials and candidates were ​also ​present in the meeting.