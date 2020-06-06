Indore: Post-lockdown; Parents feeling edu heat

Indore: The phone rang at 6 am and as I say hello, my elder sister made an odd request. She asked if I had any spare phones… Turns out, she needs to arrange or buy a phone for her 3-year-old daughter, whose online classes are starting this Monday.

Her 6-year-old daughter is already owner of her private phone attending the classes since April! The same kids, who were kept away from phones and electronic gadgets, as advised by educators, are now owners of their own private smart-phones and gadgets, thanks to Online Classrooms.

During the lockdown since schools could not take regular classes, most private schools started online classes using various mobile applications. This seemed essential for senior school students, who will be attempting board examinations in academic session 2020-21.

Citing difficulty in reopening the school in near future, these online classes have been extended to primary and even pre-primary classes!

“I don’t understand what my 4-year-old son can learn in online classes, but risking to miss the class is not possible either,”Richa Tiwari, marketing professional, said. She was worried about her son spending hours with the phone, but felt helpless.

“I remember that teacher had asked me to keep my son away from phone and television to improve his retention power last year when he entered nursery and now, they are asking us to teach them via phone!” Richa added.

The challenge is multiplied for families where there are more children in a family. “We have two kids and now, we have to buy two smart-phones for both of them with data package, so that they can attend the classes,” Gunjan Dhiman, HR professional, said.

She added that online learning is a good support, but creates a doubt even among children. “My son who is in class VII also wonders and questions the system, because the school generally had strict restrictions on using phone.”

Her son was studying in a residential school, where use of mobile phones was completely banned. “My daughter in class V spends three hours with her phone just for classes then another two for assignments, I worry about her eyes and even mental health,” Gunjan said.

“We have a nuclear family with a daughter and a son, yet the number of electronic devices in our family are much more than people in the house,” Hirachand Rai, a businessman, said. He feels that devices are tearing his family apart.

“Lockdown has been tough on average family like mine, and with addition of excess expenditure on new phone and data packs, the online system is really challenging,” Sunil Khandelwal, an accountant, said. He explained that this additional charge comes with already the obligation of paying school fee.

“A lot of us had cut in our salary due to lockdown, many have even lost jobs and with addition of this new ‘online charge’ and previous obligations of school fee, the situation is becoming really tough for us and questioning our survival,” Khandelwal said.