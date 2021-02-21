Indore: Post COVID outbreak, stress among teens rising due to over-usage of smartphone, online studies, cite Dr Abhyudaya Verma

Indore: Forty percent of teens report feeling of irritation or anger, 36 percent report feeling nervous or anxious, 36 percent report fatigue or tiredness, and 31 percent report feeling overwhelmed due to stress' as reported by American Psychological Association for the Stress in America Survey.

Citing this, endocrinologist Dr Abhyudaya Verma explained that stress among teens is on rise due to over-usage of smart phones and online studies post coronavirus outbreak.

He was addressing a gathering of parents in a free seminar organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society at Treasure Town.

“All teens experience some amount of stress, and some stress can even be healthy. Many teens, however, struggle with significant stress levels that interfere with learning, relationships, and other areas of functioning,” Dr Verma said.