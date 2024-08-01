Indore: Possibility Of Flyover, Grade Separator To Be Explored; Messy Traffic Of 10 Squares To Be Improved

Collector Asheesh Singh instruction official concerned to take measures to remove hurdles coming in the way of smooth traffic movement. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hopes are raised to streamline messy traffic of 10 prominent squares of the city, which are currently facing the worst situation. Collector Asheesh Singh has instructed to take measures to remove hurdles coming in the way of smooth traffic movement. He has also instructed to explore the possibility of construction of flyover or grade-separator at Madhumilan Square, which is facing utmost messy traffic. Vijay Nagar Square is being redesigned and the rotary from Patnipura Square will be removed.

Collector Singh along with senior officials did inspection of 10 squares of the city on Wednesday morning. IMC Commissioner Shivam Verma, DCP Traffic Arvind Tiwari, IDA CEO RP Ahirwar, Additional Collector Sapna Lovanshi and officials of other related departments were also present.

The officials began inspection from Geeta Bhawan Square. During this, he judged the traffic of the square. He discussed the possibilities of making traffic smooth there. Similarly, he observed the traffic of Madhumilan Square, Chhawani Square, GPO Square, Navlakha Square, Bhanwarkuan Square, Choithram Square, Chanakyapuri Square, Annapurna Road, Mahu Naka Square and Gangwal Bus Stand Square. Collector Singh stopped at Madhumilan Square and discussed in detail with officials about making traffic smooth here.

He said that the possibilities of making grade separator or flyover should also be explored here. Make such arrangements here which will be beneficial for a long time. Similarly, he also saw traffic at Choithram Square and gave necessary directions. He also gave instructions to make other squares including Gangwal Bus Stand Square conducive for smooth traffic. It was told that soon the work of improving the timing of traffic signals, widening left turns, making engineering and technical improvements and removing other obstacles will be done at these squares as per requirement. An action plan will be finalised after discussion with public representatives.

On this occasion, Collector Singh also took information about compliance of instructions given during inspection of the squares done in the month of June. It was told that the work of dismantling the island at Bypass on Bichauli Road is in progress. The work of making a cut to close the entry of the service road at Radisson Square is in progress. DPR is being prepared to build a foot overbridge.

Since the bridge work is currently in progress at Satya Sai Square, the construction work of the left turn will also be done by the construction agency. Vijay Nagar Square is being redesigned. Action will be taken to shift the statue installed there and remove the rotary at Patnipura Square in coordination with public representatives. Space has been vacated for left turn at Industry House Square. The work of shifting the light pole is pending.