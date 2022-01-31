Indore: Positivity rate increases by 100 times from December to January

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the highest number of cases found positive in any month since the outbreak of Covid-19, January had seen one of the swiftest rises in positivity rate, that is over 100 times, when compared with the positivity rate in December 2021.

The rate of positivity in December was 0.14 per cent, but it increased to 14.9 per cent in January0151the third highest in any month since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020.

According to the health department’s records, as many as 45,104 cases were found till January 30, out of 305,043 samples tested in this month.

The highest positivity rate in any month was 21.9 per cent, which was in April 2020. Later, the rate of positivity increased again to 17.4 per cent in April 2021.

The number of deaths reported in January was also more than in any month after June 2021 that saw 33 deaths. Earlier, 48 deaths were reported in June 2021, while the highest number of deaths was reported in May 2021 that was 196.

Over 32,498 discharged

Not only has the number of positive patients increased, but the number of patients who have recovered in this month is also high as over 32,498 were discharged during the month. The highest number of patients discharged in a day was 3,658 that is on January 29.

