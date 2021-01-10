Indore: Positive UK returnee tests negative twice

Indore: The UK returnee who had tested positive on January 6 has now tested negative of the new strain of Covid-19 in two consecutive reports.

As a result it was a huge relief for the district administration and health department officials on Sunday.

However, the patient will remain in home quarantine for seven days as a precautionary measure.

“Yes, two consecutive reports of the patient were found to be negative. He was kept in home isolation as he had already completed over 15 days of returning to India when his samples were taken,” District Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

He added that as per the protocol, he will still remain in home isolation from the date when his samples were taken.

“He had completed 14 days of isolation after being tested positive on January 6. His 14th and 15th day reports were found negative and he will be released from home isolation from January 13,” Dr Malakar said.

The 32-year-old patient, whose UK strain report found positive, had returned to India from London on December 6. His positive report also surprised the officials as they believed that he might be infected in Indore as he had completed over 15-16 days in Indore.

Department had also collected samples of his family members and those travelled along with him in the same flight and fortunately all were found negative.

+box

//Another patient, kept in isolation, tested repeat positive twice

The 28-year-old patient who returned from Scotland on December 18 was also found COVID positive. However, his genome sequencing report was negative but he was tested COVID positive repeatedly on the 10th day and on the 14th day.

“We will follow normal protocols like keeping the patient in isolation till his samples tested negative,” Dr Malakar said.