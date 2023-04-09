Indore: Posing as relatives, conmen steal Rs 2.45L from accounts of 5 people 

Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police returned Rs 2.45 lakh to five online fraud victims within a few days. The complainants were duped by conmen, who posed as their relatives or bosses or friends and managed to steal money from their accounts using different payment modes.

According to the fraud investigation cell of the crime branch, one Rajesh had lodged a complaint that he lost Rs 4500 after he received a call. The caller informed him that he is his boss and somehow he managed to get his details and stole money from his e-wallet.

Another complainant named Mayuri had lodged a complaint that she received a call from an unidentified number and the caller informed her that he is her maternal uncle. The accused informed the woman that he is unable to receive money in his bank account so he wanted to use her bank account. Thus, the accused got her bank details and stole Rs 1.59 lakh from her bank account.

Another fraud victim, Tapan, received a call from a person, who posed as his childhood friend. He told him to send money to his account and he did the payment process. After that, the complainant came to know that Rs 20,000 had been stolen from his account.

A complainant named Geeta informed the police that she received a phone call from an unidentified person who posed himself as one of her relatives and he managed to transfer Rs 25,000 from her bank account. Another complainant Divya was duped Rs 37,000 by an unidentified caller, who informed her that he is her father’s friend and on the pretext of sending money to her bank account managed to steal money from her bank account.

Fortunately, the crime branch contacted the bank officials and returned the entire amount to all the complainants within a few days. The officer urged people not to respond to phone calls from unidentified people or the links sent by them to avoid online fraud.

