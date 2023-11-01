Indore: Poll Parties Constituted For Vote From Home

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district Election Office has constituted polling parties for the vote from home facility for voters above 80 years and Persons with Disability (PWD). The training of these parties will begin from Thursday. As per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, the facility will allow elderly voters above 80 years of age and disabled people to exercise their franchise from home. For this, 109 polling parties have been formed.

Also, 18 teams will remain reserved. In this way, a total of 127 parties have been formed. The material for postal ballot will be distributed to the returning officer on November 6. The training for the postal ballot polling teams will be conducted at Holkar Science College on November 2, 3 and 4. The process of voting through postal ballot will be held from November 6 to 9.

The polling parties will reach the homes of the identified voters and conduct the voting process. During this period, special care will be taken for the confidentiality and security of the vote. Video recording of the voting process will also be done. Those not able to vote due to physical weakness will be allowed to take the help of an adult person. This arrangement will be made to ensure that voters can vote freely and fairly without any fear. The votes received will be kept in a safe place under security.

