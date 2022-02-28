Indore: Polio drive hits Covid vaccination; Only 492 inoculated this Monday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even if the health department has achieved 92 per cent target under its polio immunization programme, the drive has hit the Covid vaccination campaign as only 492 people were inoculated on Monday.

The health department has deployed teams for the polio campaign and also conducted a door-to-door immunisation drive due to which Covid vaccination could be done only at three sites.

According to immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta, “We could conduct the Covid vaccination drive at only three sites, including MY Hospital, Hukumchand Polyclinic and Government PC Sethi Hospital. Yes, the number of people being inoculated was fewer on Monday as we focused on polio immunisation. The door-to-door campaign for polio immunisation will continue on Wednesday and fewer Covid vaccinations will be conducted then, as well.” Meanwhile, he added that his team had visited most of the slum areas across the district to find children who were yet to take polio drops.

There will be no Covid vaccination drive or polio immunisation on March 1 due to a holiday for Mahashivratri.

‘Will complete target by March 2’

‘We visited many slum areas, including Chandan Nagar, Azad Nagar, Pancham ki Phel and others. We could immunise about 77,660 children on the second day of the polio campaign and over 478,254 children have been immunised so far, which is 92 percent of the total target. We’ll complete the target on March 2 as the door-to-door campaign will continue’ — Dr Tarun Gupta, immunisation officer

Covid vaccination in city at glance

1. Over 492 people vaccinated on Monday

2. Total 65.54 lakh doses have been administered in the city, so far, including 33.62 lakh doses as the first dose and over 30.98 lakh doses as the second dose

3. Over 34.5 lakh doses were administered to males and 30.08 lakh doses to females

4. Over 51.34 lakh doses of Covishield and 14.08 lakh doses of Covaxin administered in city

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:08 PM IST