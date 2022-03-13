Indore: Policemen drag semi-naked man on the road, thrash him

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The inhuman face of the police was exposed in the city when they dragged a man on the road and badly trashed him. His crime? He was roaming on the streets under the influence of liquor in the wee hours of Sunday. Commissioner of police Harinarayanachari Mishra, on Sunday, suspended three policemen of the Hira Nagar police station immediately after watching a video of their ruthlessness.

According to information, three policemen from Hira Nagar police station were patrolling the area. They spotted a man who was without a shirt and roaming around MR-10 Road around 2 o’clock in the morning. They stopped him and told him to go away from there, but he was under the influence of liquor. Later, the policemen started thrashing him. During the incident, someone captured the video of the entire incident and circulated it on social media.

According to the viral video, one of the policemen was seen dragging the semi-nude man from one side of the road to the other side while another cop was seen beating him with something that resembled a stick. Three policemen were seen in the video. On Sunday, the video went viral after which the commissioner of police gathered details about the policemen and suspended them immediately.

CP Mishra told reporters that the man was not wearing any clothes and he was under the influence of alcohol. The way the policemen behaved with the man was not acceptable, and, so, the three policemen had been suspended and attached to the Police Lines. The names of the policemen are ASI Raju Lal and constables Rajveer Singh and Chetan Singh of the Hira Nagar police station.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 11:43 PM IST