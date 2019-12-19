Indore: Police use water cannons to disperse BJYM activists, nearly 550 held

Indore: Activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Thursday had a face-off with police when they were stopped from entering collectorate to lodge their protest with collector Lokesh Jatav against Congress led state government over non-fulfill of poll promise of granting Rs 4000 allowance to unemployed youth.

Police had to use water cannons to disperse the activists as they tried to force entry into the collectorate building.

State BJYM had called for “Yuva Akrosh” rally over failure of Congress government over failure to deliver its promises in last one year of government.

They had taken permission from the SDM for silent protest. Around 1500 activists led by BJYM state vice president Gaurav Randive and city president Mansavi Patidar reached collecotrate Square in the morning.

Police had barricaded the collecotrate building to stop entry of the activists. But the activists tried to climb onto the tall barricades forcing police to use water cannons to spread them.

For nearly an hour attempt by activists were made to enter the building but the police foiled their bid. Police then arrested nearly 550 activists for under Section 188 of CrPC and sent them to district jail.

On learning about this, BJP city chief Gopi Nema, senior leader Madhu Verma and others reached the jail asking authorities to free the activists. Till filing of this report the activists were in the jail.

Activists climb on police vehicles: Some activists climbed on police vehicles when they were taken into custody. They were brought down and put into the vehicles and then taken to district jail. Sources said that the district administration had canceled the permission granted for protest on Thursday.