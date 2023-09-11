Indore Police Thwart Attempted Suicide |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dance class owner whose wife had left him and gone to stay with her parents was so upset with the turn of events that he tried to commit suicide in the Dwarkapuri Police Station area on Saturday.

But the crime branch received information through social media and successfully thwarted his attempt.

Police said that the person had uploaded some pictures on social media indicating that he was going to commit suicide.

On getting the information a police team was constituted to look into the case and it rushed to the address of the person but found that he had gone somewhere else.

The team, with the help of relatives and neighbours, reached there and made him unlock the door of his room.

The police later counselled the person and sent him to Sanjeevni Centre. He told the police that he was disturbed by the turn of events and his mind was cluttered with negative thoughts thus he had decided to commit suicide.

