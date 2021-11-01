Indore: ​Police take out march on National Unity Day

Indore: To commemorate National Unity Day on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, Indore police organised a march past in the city to show a display of unity.

Police from district force, SAF, Home Guard, Civil Defence among others took part in the march. It started from Rajwada amid the beating of drums by the police band and ended at Krishnapura Chhatri.

On this occasion, ADM Dev Sharma, ASP (HQ) Manisha Pathak Soni, SDM Anshul Khare, Traffic Police DSP Basant Kaul, MG Road SI DVS Nagar, Sarafa SI Sunil Sharma, RI Jai Singh Tomar, Subedar Uzma Khan, Nagar Raksha Samiti Zonal coordinator Ramesh Sharma as well as many other police officers from the city and members of the Nagar Raksha Samiti participated in this march past and took an oath of unity and integrity to give out a message of "all for one and one for all".

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 12:44 AM IST