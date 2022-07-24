Indore: Police solve burnt body murder case, but are faced with a new blind murder

Indore\Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

Police have solved the blind murder case of the man whose burnt body was found in a drain in the forest of Mangliya Pipliya, located on Mhow-Kushalgarh Road, with the arrest of a couple and two of their friends.

The deceased used to harass the man's wife, and so the husband alongwith his wife and two friends, conspired to murder him. All of them were arrested

Kishanganj police station in-charge Kuldeep Khatri and Bargonda police station in-charge Amit Kumar said the deceased was Hansraj (35) son of Hukam Chand Chauhan, resident of Katkat Khedi. After they found the burnt body, cyber expert Ravi Tiwari was roped in to assist the investigation.

The police went though call details of mobiles active in the area when the body was found and found that Kanhaiyalal Kurmi had talked to deceased Hansraj.

Police picked up Kanhaiyalal Chaudhary (36) resident of Maledi village and his friends Rakesh Verma (35) and Ajay alias Ajju Solanki (23), and they decided to killed Hansraj.

They told police that deceased Hansraj used to harass Kanhaiyalal's wife and despite warnings he did not stop, so they decided to kill him. Kanhaiyalal made his wife call Hansraj to Maledi to meet her and asked him to come via Kushalgarh. Kanhaiyalal and the two others were waiting for Hansraj on the route. They chased Hansraj, who was on a motorcycle, and brought him down. They beat him with sticks till be died. Then they took his body and burnt it in the drain in the forest. They took his mobile and motorcycle and dumped them in the forest behind Jam Gate.

Meanwhile, deceased’s family members and relatives gheraoed the Bargonda police station alleging that police had presented a false story about the reason for the murder. They also demanded that the houses of the accused be demolished.

Girl’s body stuffed in plastic bag recovered

Killer had set her face on fire

Body of a girl stuffed in a plastic bag was recovered from Chambal River in Gautampura area on Saturday. Police said that the killer also tried to set her face on fire. It was believed that the killer dumped the body in the river and reached the spot with the flow of water. She couldn’t be identified till the filing of the report.

Gautampura police station in-charge Bharat Singh Thakur said that the villagers of Ralayata village had seen the plastic bag in Chambal River at around 12 pm after which the police were informed. The team and the FSL team reached the spot and found the body of a girl after opening the bag. The deceased appears to be between 18 and 20 year.

The photos of the body were taken by the police and circulated but no one could identify her. Her face was also charred so it was difficult for the people to clearly identify her.

TI Thakur said that the girl wasn’t a local. No external injuries were found on her body so it was believed that the killer strangled her to death and after setting her face on fire, she was put in the plastic bag and thrown into the river somewhere else. The body has been sent for autopsy, TI Thakur said and added that investigations would progress once they identify the body