Indore: Police search shops in Khajuri Bazar on complaint of piracy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sarafa police and the authorised representative of some book publishers reached some shops in Khajuri Bazar on complaint of selling pirated books on Saturday. The police have recovered some books and further investigation is underway.

According to Sarafa police station in-charge Sunil Sharma, after receiving a complaint that some booksellers were selling pirated books in the name of some renowned publishers in the Khajuri Market. The authorised representatives of some of these publishers had come to the city to check the books. A police force was sent to the Khajuri Bazar with them.

Sanjeev Kumar Raghav, the authorised representative of some publishers, informed the media persons that complaints were received that some booksellers were selling fake books using their names here. After that he met the commissioner of police Harinarayanachari Mishra and lodged a complaint. On the instruction of the CP, the police team reached the market with the complainant and searched some shops. Raghav said that we found some duplicate books from some shops.

