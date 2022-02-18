Indore: Police reunite 13-year-old missing girl with kin in 5 hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city police reunited a 13-year-old missing girl with her family within five hours after she had left home in anger on Thursday evening in Vallabhnagar locality, Indore, the police said.

According to Tukoganj police, the girl, a student of class 7th, was playing outside the house around 5.30 pm on Thursday along with other children. In the meantime, she had escaped from there.

The family members searched her in the nearby area and then informed Tukoganj police about the incident. The police came into action and checked the cameras from her house to the High Court locality in the city.

After checking more than 50 cameras, the girl was spotted sitting in the overnight express in a camera installed near the railway station. The police informed the Bhopal GRP about the matter. The Bhopal police recovered her from the station.

The city police reached Bhopal with the family members and brought the girl back to the city. Investigating officer Salim Khan said that during interrogation it has come to fore that a few days ago the family members had said that they would put her in a hostel after which the girl got anger and she left home.

