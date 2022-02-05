Indore: Police returns 232 stolen mobile phones to owners

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police returned 232 stolen mobile phones to their owners on Friday. The mobile phone owners had registered the complaints in Citizen Cop mobile application and the police managed to trace them.

Commissioner of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra and other officers returned the mobile phones to their owners at the old police control room auditorium. The mobile phones were stolen in 2021. Police claimed that many of the mobile phones were recovered from the other states also.

In the Citizen Cop application, the complainants can report the missing or theft of the mobile phones. Just after receiving the complaint, the officials put the details on track. Also, there are the contact details of police and the administrative officers of the city so the complainant can contact the officers. The report of other things can also be registered in the application.

Through this application, the police received 5618 complaints of mobile phone theft and the police managed to recover 1077 mobile phones so far.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Government ends restriction of 250 guests for weddings

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 01:03 AM IST