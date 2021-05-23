Indore: Police register case in ‘Fake Notice’ regarding Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission exam postponement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered by Sanyogitaganj police station against unknown person for spreading false news regarding postponement of State Service Examination-2020.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of the exam controller of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission who alleged that the mischievous act was aimed at tarnishing the image of MPPSC.

The case has been registered under Section 188.

In his complaint, the exam controller said that the State Service Examination-2020 was initially planned on April 11 which was extended to June 20 following Covid-19 cases.

On Saturday, a public notice claiming that MPPSC has postponed State Service Examination-2020 scheduled on June 20, went viral on social media.

“This notice issued in the name of MPPSC is fake and misleading and has been done to dent the image of the commission,” the exam controller said.

On Saturday morning, the said public notice was being circulated rapidly among candidates through social media and anxious students started inquiring about it.

MPPSC had clarified that no decision on postponement of State Service Examination-2020 has been taken. Deputy secretary Rakhi Sahay had said that the decision will be taken in the commission’s meeting which will take place in June.