Indore: Police Register Case For Putting Poster On A Temple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case against unidentified persons for putting a poster on a temple on Jawahar Marg on Wednesday. After receiving information, the police removed the poster from the temple. The CCTVs are being examined to identify the accused.

According to Sarafa police station staff, unidentified persons had placed a poster about the festival of a particular religion. The residents opposed the same and informed the police after which Pandharinath and Sarafa police reached the spot and removed the poster.

After that the police registered a case against unidentified persons under the relevant section for hurting sentiments and started an investigation to identify the accused.

