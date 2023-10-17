 Indore: Police Recover Rs 23 Lakh In Cash, 1.2 KG Gold
Man allegedly indulged in betting also detained.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 09:58 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police on Monday raided a house and recovered about Rs 23 lakh in cash and 1.2 kilogram of gold from a house and detained a person in connection with the same. Police raided the house on the information of betting.

According to additional DCP Abhinay Vishwakarma, after receiving information, the house of Vishal Mehta was raided in Sector E in Sudama Nagar area on Monday night.

During a search, Rs 23 lakh and over 1 kilogram of gold was recovered from Vishal. Police believed that Vishal indulged in betting.

Nine mobile phones and a laptop were also recovered from there. An investigation is underway and the accused is being questioned to know his source of cash and gold.

